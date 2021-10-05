Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday. The city was lashed by rainfall with thunder and lightening. Mumbaikars took to Twitter and shared visuals from the drenched city. Many also posted videos and pictures of lightening sparks in the skies. Scroll down to see visuals from Mumbai.

Heavy Rainfall And Lightening In Mumbai:

Visuals From Vile Parle:

Rains Lash Mumbai City:

What a pleasant🤩 evening it is; clear sky and the sun is just setting, heavy shower accompanied by a roaring thunder, rustling wind, and lightning.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ZsqtHt6DcC — Nishanth Gaddameedhi (@Nishanth_GG) October 5, 2021

Visuals From Panvel

