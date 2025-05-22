Heavy rainfall late Wednesday night, May 21, severely reduced visibility across Mumbai’s western suburbs, leading to a car crash on the Western Express Highway. The car lost control and rammed into a divider amid the downpour. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and moderate-to-heavy rains in Mumbai until Saturday, May 24. Mumbai Rain: Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Commutes by Mumbai Metro To Beat Road Traffic Amid Heavy Rains, Video Surfaces.

Mumbai Rains Lead to Accident

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai's western suburbs around midnight on Wednesday, drastically reducing visibility. Poor weather conditions caused a driver to lose control and crash into a divider on the Western Express Highway. No injuries were reported in the incident. VC: Ritika… pic.twitter.com/wFiGVRdnZm — Mid Day (@mid_day) May 21, 2025

