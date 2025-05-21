A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows Maharashtra's Minister Yogesh Kadam travelling by Mumbai Metro amid heavy rainfall in the city. The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday, May 20, when heavy downpour in Mumbai led to heavy traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas. The viral clip shows Yogesh Kadam, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home Affairs, travelling by Mumbai Metro amid heavy rainfall in the maximum city. It is also learned that Kadam interacted with fellow commuters and even gathered feedback on the metro’s performance during his journey. Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Intense Lightning Show During Heavy Rainfall, Stunning Photos and Videos Go Viral.

Maharashtra Minister Travels by Metro Amid Rainfall in Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Ditches Car, Opts For Mumbai Metro After Traffic Snarls Hit City Amid Heavy Rains#yogeshkadam #mumbaimetro #mumbairain #mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/X6KT15DjRL — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 21, 2025

Yogesh Kadam Opts for Metro Amid Heavy Rains in Mumbai

