Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, a tree fell on a car in the city today, May 26. According to the news agency IANS, a tree fell on the car due to strong winds in Mumbai amid heavy rains. Fortunately, the occupants of the car escaped unharmed. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the car was parked in the parking lot of the CSMT station premises. Mumbai Rains: Blast Occurs As Tree Falls on Overhead Wire Between Churchgate and Marine Lines Stations, Triggers Short Circuit and Fire; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Tree Falls on Car in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Due to strong winds in Mumbai, a tree fell on a car. Fortunately, the occupants narrowly escaped unharmed. The car was parked in the parking lot of the CSMT station premises: BMC pic.twitter.com/jFmrtqtcMD — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

