An explosion occurred on the side of the railway track in Mumbai today, May 26, amid heavy rainfall in the city. A terrifying video of the blast on the railway track has also gone viral on social media. It is reported that amid heavy rains in Mumbai, a tree fell on an overhead electric cable, thereby triggering a short circuit and resulting in a loud explosion and a fire. The incident occurred in the morning today between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations on the Western line. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Some Parts of City Over Next 3-4 Hours, Says IMD; Check Real-Time Status on Windy.

