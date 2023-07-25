The heavy and incessant rains in Mumbai have taken a toll on the infrastructure, causing a road near the IT Park in the Goregaon area to cave in. As a safety measure, authorities have placed barricades to prevent any potential accidents, leading to one an increase in one-way traffic. The road subsidence has raised concerns among commuters, leading to temporary traffic disruptions as the authorities assess the situation to determine the next course of action. A video shared by the news agency ANI depicts the extent of the road damage and the measures taken by officials to address the situation. Delhi Road Cave-In Video: Large Portion of Road Caves In at Janakpuri Area, No Injuries Reported.

Road Cave-In in Mumbai's IT Park Area

#WATCH | Due to the incessant rains in Mumbai, the road near IT Park in Goregaon area has caved in. One-way traffic has been stopped due to road subsidence. pic.twitter.com/AYUMhyDy5e — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

