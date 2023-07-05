A significant portion of the road unexpectedly caved in Delhi's Janakpuri area on Wednesday, 5 July 2023. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the incident took place before the rush hour. Authorities have placed barricades around the affected area to avoid any accidents from happening. Further details are awaited. Delhi Road Accident: Speeding MCD Truck Loses Balance and Topples on Labourers in Anand Parbat Area; Four Dead.

Road Caves in at Delhi's Janakpuri Area

#WATCH | A large portion of road caved in Delhi's Janakpuri area this morning. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/otjQitTJix — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

