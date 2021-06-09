Mumbai Rains: Several Trains Rescheduled As Precautionary Measure After Heavy Rainfall; Check List Here:

Please note that as a precautionary measure following trains have been Rescheduled/Re-rescheduled due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region. Inconvenience caused is regretted. pic.twitter.com/VixYxJt7wP — DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 9, 2021

