Mumbai on Wednesday reported 16,420 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 14,649 people recovered from the deadly virus in a day in the city, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. The active case rose to 1,02,282.

#CoronavirusUpdates 12th January, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 16420 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 14649 Total Recovered Pts. - 8,34,962 Overall Recovery Rate - 87% Total Active Pts. - 1,02,282 Doubling Rate - 36 Days Growth Rate (5 Jan - 11Jan)- 1.85%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 12, 2022

