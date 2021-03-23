Mumbai reports 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1203 recoveries and 8 deaths today. The total case tally in the city has mounted to 3,69,426 while the total recoveries stand at 3,29,234. The death toll in the city has mounted to 11,600 while the active cases are at 27,672.

