Mumbai on Thursday reported 8,217 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,53,159, while 49 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The city reported 10,097 recoveries in the past 24 hours while the active cases stand at 85,494 active cases.

