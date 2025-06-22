A 54-year-old teacher in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg allegedly sexually molested a minor girl student during recess at school while pretending to help her with an assignment and math. The incident occurred on June 20, raising serious concerns among students and parents. The girl immediately informed her mother, who took swift action by filing a complaint with local authorities. Police have taken the matter seriously and launched an investigation. The accused teacher has now been officially booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO by the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Shocker: Kandivali-Based Doctor Rapes and Tortures Junior Artist From Bollywood on Suspicion of Her Having an Affair, Booked.

Teacher Molests Girl During Recess at School in Mumbai

A 54-year-old school teacher in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg was booked for allegedly molesting a minor girl under the pretext of helping her with homework and math. The incident took place during recess on June 20. The girl informed her mother, who then filed a complaint. Police have… pic.twitter.com/V9N7hKosAD — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

