A 35-year-old woman working as a domestic help was allegedly raped twice by her employer in Goregaon. The accused, a 40-year-old man, reportedly took advantage of her being alone in the house and later threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke out. The victim informed her family about the assault and subsequently filed a complaint at the Bangur Nagar Police Station. Based on her statement, a case has been registered under BNS sections 64(2)(M), 352, and 351(2). Mumbai Police confirmed that authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Godman Rajaram Yadav Rapes Woman, Molests Her 2 Minor Daughters Since 2020 on Pretext of Curing Her Ailing Husband With Black Magic; Arrested.

Domestic Worker Allegedly Raped Twice by Employer in Goregaon

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped twice by her employer in Goregaon, Mumbai. The victim, who worked as a domestic help, was assaulted when she was alone at the house. The accused, 40, also threatened her with dire consequences. After informing her family, she filed a… pic.twitter.com/LxOO8dYpzr — IANS (@ians_india) March 16, 2025

