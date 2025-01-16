Mumbai, January 16: On Wednesday, January 15, the Mumbai police arrested a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman in the city. The accused was also arrested for molesting the victim's two minor daughters on the pretext of curing her ailing husband with black magic. The accused, identified as Rajaram Yadav, was charged with rape and molestation under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the rape survivor approached the police on Tuesday, January 14, and lodged a complaint against the self-proclaimed godman. In her complaint, the victim said that the accused had raped her several times and even molested her daughters since 2020 on the pretext of performing black magic. Mumbai Shocker: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself to Death Using Shoelace Inside Washroom at Oberoi International School in Goregaon, Investigation Underway.

She told cops that she had approached the accused to cure her husband, who was suffering from chronic headaches. The victim also claimed that Rajaram Yadav threatened to kill her entire family with black magic when she opposed his advances. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police launched a search and arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector of Aarey police station, said that they have arrested the accused and are conducting an investigation. In a separate incident, the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor boy in 2015.

