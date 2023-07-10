The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 24-year-old rickshaw driver for allegedly raping and threatening a woman in the city. Police officials said that the accused identified as Indrajeet Singh allegedly raped and threatened a 20-year-old woman in a moving rickshaw in Aarey Colony, Goregaon. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case under sections 376 and 506 of IPC and arrested the accused from Uttar Pradesh. He will be produced before the court today. Rape Inside Mumbai Local Train! Girl Student Sexually Assaulted in Moving Train Between CSMT and Masjid Station, Accused Arrested.

Man Rapes Woman in Moving Auto-Rickshaw in Goregaon

Maharashtra | A 24-year-old rickshaw driver, identified as Indrajeet Singh arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping & threatening a 20-year-old woman in a moving rickshaw in Aarey Colony of Goregaon in Mumbai. Case registered under sections 376 and 506 of IPC. He will be… — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

