Mumbai Police has suspended vehicular traffic on certain roads for Muharram on Tuesday. On August 9, the Muharram procession will be carried from Dharavi 60-feet Road, 90-feet Road, Mahim Sion Link Road, Saint Rohidas Road so the traffic will be diverted on the following roads between 3 pm and 12 am. Mumbai Traffic Police said that alternate traffic arrangements have been made.

Check Tweet by Mumbai Traffic Police:

On the occasion of Muharram processions on 9 August, 2022, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am. Alternate traffic arrangements have been made. #MTPTrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/V7meyw6Ra5 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)