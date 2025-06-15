The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Monday, June 16, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated spots across Mumbai and its suburbs. According to IMD’s 48-hour forecast released on Saturday, wet conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with rain likely to intensify into June 17. Light showers have already begun across parts of the city, though no major waterlogging incidents have been reported so far. Residents are advised to stay alert as more intense downpours are expected. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Sunday Following Heavy Overnight Rain and Thunderstorms, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Today (See Pics).

Mumbai Weather Forecast for June 16

