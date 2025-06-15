Overnight rains lashed several parts of Mumbai as citizens of the maximum city woke up to a rainy morning on Sunday, June 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai today. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. Following overnight rains, Mumbaikars took to social media to share posts about #MumbaiRains. Netizens also shared pictures, and some even predicted more rainfall throughout the day. Weather Forecast Today, June 15: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Rainy Sunday for Mumbai

Rainy Sunday for Mumbai | 7 AM⛈️ Many areas saw overnight rain, with showers likely to continue for a few more hours. Rain intensity to gradually increase through the day. More updates soon. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/HPais97koQ — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 15, 2025

More Rains Expected in Mumbai

Heavy rains along with winds occurring in Mumbai & it has continue until 12pm today, water accumulation is light/ moderate in & around Mumbai #Mumbairains — Imd Zone (@imd_zone2) June 14, 2025

A Rainy Sunday Is Likely

3 AM Update! Massive Rains Bands just west of Entire Mumbai. A rainy sunday is likely. Once Westerlies resume the city can see Tripple digit downpour⛈️⛈️ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hY85TcGkoZ — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) June 14, 2025

#MumbaiRains

Enjoying the famous Mumbai rains ❤️ — Priyank Soni (@Priyank__Soni) June 14, 2025

Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Over Mumbai and Thane

14 Jun, 10 pm, Thunderstorm over Mumbai Thane NM with mod rains now pic.twitter.com/7zdizFJAyD — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 14, 2025

Heavy Rainfall in Kalyan

Mumbai Rains

Moderate rains will continue in many parts of #Mumbai for next one hour before turning to light showers or drizzle #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bDp9EAcHSo — Weatherman Sumit 🇮🇳 (@WeathermanSumit) June 14, 2025

Heavy Downpour Is Expected Over the Next 48 Hours Across Mumbai

Brace yourselves! A heavy downpour is expected over the next 48 hours across Mumbai. Monday could witness classic Mumbai-style heavy rains, leading to possible waterlogging and delays.#MumbaiRains#Monsoon2025#RedAlert pic.twitter.com/NcuWReevnu — Saurabh Sable (@Saurbs77) June 14, 2025

We Agree

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

