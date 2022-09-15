Mumbai and the areas surrounding it will get heavy to very heavy rainfall from Thursday night (September 15) till Friday (September 16). The city is likely to get 100mm of rainfall in the next 36 hours. It could be more depending on the vortex position. Areas in Maharashtra from Palghar to Raigad are likely to get 150mm of rainfall. Several parts of the Maharashtra capital have been witnessing rains in the past few days and on September 13 night witnessed a heavy downpour leading to waterlogging in many localities.

