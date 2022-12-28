Mumbai is finally witnessing cold breezes as the winter season has finally arrived in the city. The city is predicted to witness a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celcius, and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celcius, according to the weather department. As per the forecast made by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the mercury is going to increase gradually over the next few days. Churu Witnesses Coldest Day of Winter 2022, Minimum Temperature Recorded at -0.5 Degree Celsius; IMD Warns of Colder Days

Mumbai Weather Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)