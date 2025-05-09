Indian Army jawan Murali Naik (27), hailing from Kalli Thanda hamlet in Gorantla mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh, was martyred during cross-border firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of May 8, 2025. He was critically injured during intense artillery shelling following India’s Operation Sindoor and succumbed while efforts to airlift him to New Delhi failed. Naik, the son of a poor tribal farmer, was unmarried and posted in Jammu & Kashmir. His martyrdom has evoked deep sorrow across the state. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the Governor of Andhra Pradesh paid rich tributes, hailing his supreme sacrifice for the nation. They expressed condolences to his grieving family and said his bravery would remain etched in the collective memory of the nation. Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Martyred in Pakistan Shelling: Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Salutes Soldier’s Sacrifice in Shelling Along LoC After Operation Sindoor.

Murali Naik Martyred

#BREAKING Indian Army Jawan M. Murali Naik martyred in J&K's Operation Sindoor Hailing from Kalli Thanda village, Sri Satya Sai district, he laid down his life in the ongoing anti-terror op A hero whose sacrifice keeps us safe. Salute 🇮🇳#IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/CKHdxfWlr1 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 9, 2025

Leaders Salute His Sacrifice

I am deeply saddened to learn that Army Jawan M. Murali Naik of Kalli Thanda village in Gaddamthanda panchayat of Gorantla mandal in Sri Satya Sai district was martyred in the ongoing Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/NUrkRdaCxy — governorap (@governorap) May 9, 2025

Deeply pained by the martyrdom of our brave Telugu Jawan, Murali Nayak, from Penukonda, Satyasai district, in the India-Pakistan battlefield in J&K. His supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire us. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We stand with them in this… pic.twitter.com/HfoFixNnZd — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 9, 2025

