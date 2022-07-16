Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar created history as he became the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the event in World Athletics Championship history. Sreeshankar recorded a score of 8.00m in his group to book a spot as one of the 12 finalists.

Murali Sreeshankar becomes first Indian male long jumper to qualify for World Athletics Championships finals — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2022

