A shocking murder attempt has been caught on camera where a man allegedly tried to mow down an Imam of the Juma Masjid in Kulatupuzha in the Kollam district. The incident took place on Monday night at around 11 pm. In the video captured on CCTV camera, a car can be seen chasing the Imam who was trying to run away. Moments later, the car hits the Imam and throws him on the ground. The video has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, cops have started a probe into the matter. Pune Shocker: Eight People Attempt to Murder Man in Dattawadi, Arrested.

Murder Attempt Caught on Camera:

