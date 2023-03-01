A court at Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district has convicted a Muslim man in a case of a road accident brawl and has ordered him to plant two trees and offer namaz (prayers) five times a day for 21 days. Instead of imprisonment, the court ordered him such punishment in a case pertaining to a road accident brawl that happened in 2010 when the convict, 30-year-old Rauf Khan allegedly assaulted a man. Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Demolish Illegal Portions of Narayan Rane’s Bungalow in 15 Days.

Muslim Man Ordered To Plant Two Trees for Road-Accident Brawl Case:

Malegaon Magistrate orders Muslim man to offer five times #Namaaz for 21 days and plant two trees as punishment in road-accident brawl case. pic.twitter.com/lybfZacBvA — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 1, 2023

