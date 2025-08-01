Starting August 1, tourists planning a trip to Mussoorie must register on a government portal. The move aims to manage the sharp rise in tourist footfall, which has nearly doubled between 2022 and 2024. Tourists must provide their Aadhaar card, vehicle type, and city name. State Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said, "With the implementation of the registration system, the number of tourists will now be accurately assessed, and through this, better facilities can be ensured for the tourists. The Tourism Secretary stated that a plan is in place to implement a registration system for other tourist destinations in the state in the coming time."

Mussoorie Tourism Rules: Online Registration Must For Tourists

Uttarakhand | Tourists visiting Mussoorie will have to register from today, August 1. For this, the Tourism Department has launched a registration portal. State Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said that with the implementation of the registration system, the number of… — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)