A group of Kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a roadside dhaba after claiming they found onions in their food in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The incident reportedly led to the destruction of furniture and property at the eatery. A video showed an angry mob of Kanwariyas throwing chairs and tables inside the dhaba. Earlier on July 6, it was reported that a group of Kanwariyas allegedly attacked a Muslim family after a minor road accident in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The family’s car, carrying women and children, reportedly brushed past pilgrims on foot, triggering the assault. Haridwar Horror: Kanwariyas Brutally Attack Muslim Family, Smash Car After Minor Road Brush; FIR Registered After Shocking Assault Video Goes Viral.

Kanwariyas Vandalise Dhaba After Finding Onion in Food in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

In UP's Muzaffarnagar, kanwariyas restored to vandalism and destroyed the furniture at a dhaba after they allegedly discovered onion in their food. pic.twitter.com/3QCmBZvdzR — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 8, 2025

