In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, school students and teacher were seen performing dances to Shri Ram bhajans. The video which has been shared by news agency ANI has quickly gone viral on social media. This cultural display comes ahead of the much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The dance performance by the students and teacher have added to the festive atmosphere, as the country prepares for the significant religious event. Giant Laddu Weighing 1,265Kg for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Hyderabad Man Along With 30 People Prepare Special Offering for Lord Rama.

Nagpur Students and Teacher Dance on Ram Bhajans

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: School students dance on Shri Ram bhajans ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/nMmAX718fl — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)