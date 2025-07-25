In a heart-wrenching incident, a 4-year-old girl died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Naigaon, near Mumbai. The deceased girl was identified as Anvika Prajapati. The tragic event occurred in the Navkar Society's B-2 wing when Anvika, who had just returned home from her sister’s flat in the adjacent B-3 wing, was playing near the gallery with her mother. CCTV footage reveals that while the mother briefly turned away to pick up a slipper, Anvika climbed onto a slipper stand placed in the gallery, lost her balance, and fell through the window. She was rushed to Sir DM Petit Hospital in Vasai, where doctors declared her brought dead. The incident has left the local community in shock. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

