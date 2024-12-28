A fire broke out at a factory in Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area, Najafgarh, Delhi, around 8 am. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the site, and the blaze has been brought under control, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Four workers sustained injuries during the incident and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are conducting an investigation to assess the extent of the damage. Kurla Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Godown in Sakinaka’s India Market, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Najafgarh Fire

#WATCH | Najafgarh, Delhi | Fire broke out at a factory in Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area, Najafgarh around 8 am. 5 fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire is now under control. Four workers suffered injuries and were shifted to the hospital: Delhi Fire Services (Source:… pic.twitter.com/R7JgU3K5Jr — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

