Mumbai, December 28: A level 3 fire broke out at a godown in a market in Kurla (W) in the early hours of Saturday. The incident took place at Wajid Ali Compound, India Market, Khairani Road, Sakinaka, Kurla (W). The blaze, which started in scrap and plastic materials stored in godowns measuring 1000 x 500 sq. feet on the ground floor and part of a one-story structure, prompted a swift response. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside a Canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Platform, No Casualties (Watch Video).

Kurla Fire

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in Wajid Ali Compound, Kurla, Mumbai. 15 fire brigade vehicles responded and controlled the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far pic.twitter.com/o1O9iSWmWj — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2024

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident, officials said. As soon as information about the fire was received, a team of ten fire tenders was sent to the spot and an operation to bring the fire under control was started. Fire tenders were making efforts to bring the situation under control. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)