Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Congress rally in Jaipur. Rahul Gandhi, addressing the crowd, said that Narendra Modi and his 3-4 industrialist friends ruined the country in seven years. Congress leaders Adir Ranjan Choudhary, Bhupesh Baghel, Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the gathering at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur.

Check Tweet:

