On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, politicians across party lines took to social media to wish PM Modi on his special day. Defence minister Rajnath Singh wished PM Modi on his birthday and said, "He has given unprecedented strength to progress and good governance in the country under his leadership," while President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings and said, "I wish that God bless you with good health and long life." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished PM Modi on his special day. The Congress leader in a tweet said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday." Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished PM Modi good health and long life from God. In his tweet, Amit Shah said, "Modi ji has shown impossible tasks possible with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor." Besides, politicians from his party and even other parties wished PM Modi on his birthday.

Check Rajnath Singh's Tweet:

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री, श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। उन्होंने अपने नेतृत्व से देश में प्रगति और सुशासन को अभूतपूर्व मज़बूती दी है और पूरे विश्व में भारत की प्रतिष्ठा और स्वाभिमान को नई ऊँचाई दी है। ईश्वर उन्हें स्वस्थ रखें और दीर्घायु करें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Birthday Greetings:

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आप के द्वारा अतुलनीय परिश्रम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और सृजनशीलता के साथ किया जा रहा राष्ट्रनिर्माण का अभियान, आप के नेतृत्व में आगे बढ़ता रहे। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु बनाए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022

Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi:

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

The Most Beloved Leader of the Country, Says Amit Shah

देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता व हम सभी के प्रेरणास्त्रोत प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिवस की शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ और ईश्वर से उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। मोदी जी ने अपनी भारत प्रथम की सोच व गरीब कल्याण के संकल्प से असंभव कार्यों को संभव करके दिखाया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2022

Your Irresistible Personality as a Karma Yogi

यशस्वी PM @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। देशहित में आपके विचार एवं कर्मयोगी के रूप में आपका अटल व्यक्तित्व हम करोड़ों भारतीयों के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। ईश्वर से आपकी दीर्घायु व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और आपके नेतृत्व में देश की निरंतर समृद्धि हेतु प्रार्थना करती हूँ। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 17, 2022

Maharashtra Wishes and Prays for Your Very Good Health and Very Long Life!

Warmest wishes from the people of Maharashtra to the greatest leader Hon Shri @narendramodi ji, on his birthday today! Maharashtra wishes and prays for your very good health and very long life!#HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/IeC6B05GAU — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 17, 2022

May He Work To Remove the Darkness Enveloping So Many of Our Fellow Citizens

Wishing our ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji a very happy birthday, good health & long life. May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead. pic.twitter.com/3vaYXtGcu7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2022

The Country Is Moving Towards Becoming a Developed Nation

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से आपके स्वस्थ-दीर्घायु जीवन के लिए प्रार्थना है। आपके कुशल नेतृत्व में देश नए सोपान तय कर विकसित राष्ट्र बनने की ओर गतिमान है।देशवासी भी नए आत्मविश्वास के साथ इस संकल्प की सिद्धि के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) September 17, 2022

The Architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'

