On the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) massive victory in three states in Assembly Election Results 2023, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, December 3, “I want to thank the people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, for supporting PM Modi.” He claimed that India will become a world leader under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “We don't have any doubt, people will make PM Modi win the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time”, he added. Assembly Election Results 2023: Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Party Workers Celebrate BJP’s Win in Three States in Imphal (Watch Video).

Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims on BJP's Big Win in Assembly Elections 2023

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, " " I want to thank the people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, for supporting PM Modi. India will become a world leader under PM Modi...we don't have any doubt, people will make PM Modi win the Lok Sabha… pic.twitter.com/PPoMg6kQlo — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

