Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and other party workers celebrated BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Assembly Elections 2023 in Imphal on Sunday, December 3. While lauding the massive win in the three states in the polls, CM Singh said, “Today all the Manipuris are very proud of PM Modi. Out of four states, we have won three states by a big margin. It is all because of the dynamic leadership of PM Modi.” Assembly Election 2023 Results: Despite 150 Rallies, Congress Magic, Guarantees Fail in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Only Good News From Telangana.

Manipur BJP Celebrate Party's Win in Three States

#WATCH | Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh, BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and other party workers celebrate the BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/dH5qzHGTQe — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "...Today all the Manipuris are very proud of PM Modi. Out of four states, we have won three states by a big margin. It is all because of the dynamic leadership of PM Modi." https://t.co/tdMNgMtGNr pic.twitter.com/YjHCjiq08Q — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

