Tension erupted outside the MIT College in Pune’s Kothrud area after a violent clash broke out between two student groups near the campus entrance. As per the local media reports, what started as a verbal argument quickly turned into a physical fight. The brawl between students outside MIT College in Pune, captured on video by bystanders, has gone viral on social media. While the exact reason for the altercation remains unknown, Pune City Police have launched an investigation and increased security around the campus. Pune: 1 Injured, 4 Arrested After 2 Groups Clash Near Z Bridge Over Old Dispute in Vishrambagh; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Fight Between Students Erupts Outside MIT College in Pune's Kothrud

