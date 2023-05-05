Residents in Nashik's Peth Taluka's Gangodwari village risk their lives every day to descend down a 70-foot well to get water for their necessities amid a purported water shortage that has lasted for ten years. The water problem in Nashik and Peth in the state of Maharashtra is becoming worse as the temperatures rise. To fill their pots with water, the men and women of Gangodbari village descend into the well with the aid of a rope. “In our village, this water crisis is going on for the last 10 years almost...women put their lives in danger and enter into this well, there is always fear of falling. They (women) at times come during the night also”, says Mohan Gawli, Sarpunch, Gangodwari village.

Gangodwari Villagers Fetch Water by Descending into 70-Feet Well

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: people of Gangodwari village, Peth Taluka, descend into 70 feet well due to water crisis (04/05) pic.twitter.com/JejubDj5oA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

