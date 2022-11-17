A fire erupted at the APMC Fruit Market in Vashi on Thursday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, three fire tenders have reached the spot and are dousing the blaze. More details are awaited.

Navi Mumbai | Fire breaks out in Vashi APMC Fruit market, three fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/BdYb2CQ4bf — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

