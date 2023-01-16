The Navi Mumbai police booked a teenager for allegedly throwing her newborn out of a bathroom window last week. Late at night on January 13, the teenager delivered the girl in the toilet of her relative’s house in Ulwe, where she was staying. The girl allegedly removed the glass from the window of the toilet and threw the baby out. The police took her to a civic hospital in Vashi where she was declared dead. A cop said that girl allegedly had a a physical relationship with her cousin and became pregnant. An FIR has been registered against the teen under charges, including Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. She is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment. Hyderabad: Attacked by Customer’s Pet Dog, Swiggy Delivery Boy Falls Off Building, Dies.

Check Tweet:

MOTHER THROWS BABY FROM TOILET WINDOW A heinous case of a 19-year-old unmarried girl throwing her newly born child out of a toilet window has come to light from Navi #Mumbai. @Shivani703 reports pic.twitter.com/n8RrjR4a4H — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)