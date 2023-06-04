In an unfortunate incident that took place in Navi Mumbai, around 4 to 5 people were injured after falling from the newly started Umbrella circular joyride at Wonders Park in Nerul. As per reports, the incident took place on Saturday evening at Wonders Park in Nerul on Saturday evening. Reports also suggest that Wonders Park was recently inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Officials of Nerul police confirmed that four of the injured persons were taken to Apollo Hospital, while a few others escaped with minor injuries. Mumbai Local Train Derailment: Three Bogies of Suburban Local Train Derail at Kharkopar Station; Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul Line Affected (Watch Video).

Five Injured Aferr Falling at Wonders Park in Nerul

#NaviMumbai: Around 4 to 5 people injured in the newly started Umbrella circular joyride at Wonders Park in #Nerul on Saturday evening. The Wonders Park was recently inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/iPpTe8w9Al — TOI Navi Mumbai (@TOINaviMumbai) June 3, 2023

