Mumbai, February 28: Three bogies of a Mumbai suburban local train derailed on the Central Railway's (CR) Uran Line on Tuesday, stopping the operations on the corridor temporarily, CR officials said, adding that there are no casualties in the incident.

According to the CR chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar, the derailment of the train going from Belapur to Kharkopar took place at 8.46 a.m., but no commuters suffered any injury. Mumbai Local Train Meets With Accident After Three Coaches Derail Near Kharkopar Railway Station, Services for Belapur and Nerul Suspended.

Mumbai Local Details:

Local train derailed in Navi Mumbai. 3 cars of local train derailed near Kharghar railway station in Navi #Mumbai on Central Line.#Accident #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/yWQnYuWSDW — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 28, 2023

Relief trains were rushed to the site to carry out the repair-restoration works till when the Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul operations were halted. However, the local trains on the Harbour Line are running normally, Sutar added. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

As per CR officials, the incident occurred just a few metres before the Kharkopar station and the derailed bogies have reportedly uprooted a section of the railway tracks which would need to be replaced.

