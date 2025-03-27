A State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus traveling from Jammu to Srinagar overturned inside the Banihal Qazigund Navyug tunnel, leaving at least 12 passengers injured. Horrific footage captured the moment the bus lost control and flipped inside the tunnel. Several injured passengers have been rushed to Qazigund Hospital for treatment. Rescue teams and local authorities are at the scene, working to clear the wreckage and assist the injured. Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut Due to Snow, Landslides; Vehicles Halted at Jakhani (Watch Videos).

SRTC Bus Overturns in Banihal Qazigund Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar Route

#WATCH | J&K | A State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus traveling from Jammu to Srinagar overturned inside the Banihal Qazigun Navyug tunnel, leaving at least 12 passengers injured. Several injured have been shifted to Qazigund Hospital. A rescue operation is underway.… pic.twitter.com/dk8zQ2tLbz — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2025

Video Capturing Moment of Crash Surfaces

Horrible footage shows the moment an SRTC bus overturned inside the Banihal Qazigun Navyug tunnel. #Jammu https://t.co/QPFWSZtNvz pic.twitter.com/UpQoYb4Lb1 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)