A few days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar took back his decision to step down as party chief, party leader Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar is our top leader. "His resignation issue is over now, there is no point discussing that again and again," Pawar added. He further said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will remain united always. Sharad Pawar Resignation: 'Pawar Saheb Will Always Be Head of NCP Family, New President Will Work Under His Guidance', Says Ajit Pawar.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is our top leader. His resignation issue is over now, there is no point discussing that again and again... MVA will remain united always: NCP leader Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/QRf7mzJVk1 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

