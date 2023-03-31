National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Friday alleged that the Bengal police had beaten him up at the Tiljila police station in West Bengal. Kanoongo has accused Police officer Biswak Mukherjee of assault. He further alleged that Police personnel were recording the investigation process of NCPCR and hit him when he objected. West Bengal Violence: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign As She Fails To Control Situation.

Priyank Kanoongo Alleges Assault by West Bengal Cop:

National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo alleges that he was manhandled and hit by West Bengal Police officer Biswak Mukherjee at Tiljala Police Station. He further alleges that Police personnel were recording the investigation… pic.twitter.com/NJocxZYZZX — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)