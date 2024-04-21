In a gesture of empathy and solidarity, BJP National President JP Nadda visited the residence of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation on April 21. Nadda extended his condolences to Hiremath, whose daughter was tragically murdered on her college premises. Neha Hiremath Stabbed to Death: Jilted Lover Kills Congress Councillor's Daughter in Karnataka's Hubballi, Murder Caught on Camera (Watch Video).

BJP President Offers Condolences to Niranjan Hiremath

#WATCH | Hubballi | BJP National President JP Nadda visits the residence of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath. Hiremath's daughter was murdered in her college premises. pic.twitter.com/OVq3njI9r0 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

