Nripendra Misra, head of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library's executive council, told India Today that the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has been officially renamed to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. India's 77th Independence Day marks the official adoption of the name. The update was also issued on 'X,' previously known as Twitter, by the vice-chairman of the executive council of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library. "Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society", the post read. Mughal Museum in Agra Renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum by UP Govt.

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Officially Renamed

Delhi | Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) officially renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from 14th August. Visuals from outside PMML. pic.twitter.com/wZ3vN1LBJd — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

