A shocking incident has emerged from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, where a nurse was brutally beaten by six transgender individuals inside a hospital in Kandukur. The attack, captured on CCTV, went viral on social media on Wednesday. Reports suggest the assailants entered the hospital in an intoxicated state and grew enraged after the nurse allegedly refused to provide them with the customary Dussehra donation. The disturbing video shows them dragging the nurse by her hair, pulling her from the counter, and assaulting her near the hospital’s exit. Eyewitnesses, including other staff members, attempted to intervene but failed to stop the group. Shockingly, the accused even stripped the victim of her clothes during the attack. While the video has sparked outrage, it remains unclear whether the victim has filed a complaint, as police have not issued any statement yet. Ghaziabad Brawl: Kanwariyas Allegedly Assault Bus Driver After Vehicle Brushes ‘Kanwar’ in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Nellore Nurse Assaulted Over Dussehra Donation

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)