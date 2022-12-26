In view of New Year 2023 celebrations, the Western Railway on Monday took to social media and said that it will be running 8 special local train services during the midnight of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023. The Western Railway said that the special local train services will be run for the benefit of commuters on the occasion of New Year. "It includes 4 services from Churchgate to Virar & 4 from Virar to Churchgate," the Western Railway said in its post. Mega Block on Sunday, December 25, 2022: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines; Night Block on Western Line in View of Christmas.

Check Western Railway’s Tweet on Special Local Train Services:

WR to run 8 special local train services during the midnight of 31st December, 2022 & 1st January, 2023 for the benefit of commuters on the occasion of New Year It includes 4 services from Churchgate to Virar & 4 from Virar to Churchgate@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/voZY097acC — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 26, 2022

