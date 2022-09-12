According to the news agency AP, New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern said that her government won't pursue becoming a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As per reports, Ardern said that her government will not be pursuing any moves towards changing New Zealand to a republic following the death of the British Monarch. The New Zealand PM also said that New Zealand would eventually become a republic. However, she said that there were more pressing issues for her government to pursue. reports AP.

