Night Curfew Timings in Haryana Changed to 10 PM Till 5 AM:

Night curfew timings in Haryana have been changed, with the curfew now in place from 10 pm to 5 am instead of the earlier 9 pm to 5 am. The night curfew had been announced yesterday in light of surge in covid cases in the state. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/lSewbd65iy — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) April 13, 2021

