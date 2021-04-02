12-Hour Night Curfew From 6 PM to 6 AM in Pune From Tomorrow:

Bars, hotels, restaurants to remain closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed. No public function, except funerals&weddings, will be allowed; max 20 people in funerals& 50 in weddings. Order to come into effect from tomorrow: Pune (Maharashtra) Divisional Commissioner — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

A 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in Pune from tomorrow, 3rd April. Situation will be reviewed on next Friday: Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)